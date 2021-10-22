Larry Matthew Raffield, 39, Minneapolis, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
A Morrison County sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol on Highway 27 Oct. 13, when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy clocked the vehicle at 67 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone.
The deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it turned into an address off of Highway 27, the criminal complaint said.
The suspect vehicle started to accelerate at a high rate of speed and the deputy activated his siren and pursued the vehicle into the residential property.
The complaint states the suspect vehicle drove around multiple buildings and eventually stopped between a house and a shed and the driver bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot into the shed.
The deputy waited for backup and law enforcement officers surrounded the shed. One of the occupants of the residence stated the suspect that fled into the shed was named “Larry,” the complaint said.
It was later determined the suspect was Larry Raffield, according to the complaint.
Occupants of the residence tried to convince Raffield to give up, but he allegedly refused to leave the shed.
After directing Raffield to give himself up and exit the shed, a K-9 officer told Raffield to exit the shed or he would deploy his K-9.
Deputies obtained a search warrant to enter the shed to search for Raffield. The K-9 was deployed and located Raffield hiding behind some mattresses, the complaint said. Raffield allegedly put his hands around the K-9’s neck and was pinning him to the floor and choking him, before deputies intervened and placed Raffield under arrest.
Raffield’s driving privileges are currently revoked and he has multiple active warrants from multiple counties throughout Minnesota.
Raffield was also charged with several misdemeanors including harming a public safety dog, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and driving after revocation.
If convicted of the felony, Raffield could face up to three years and one day imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine. For the misdemeanors, he faces 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
