Swanville Public School has announced that ninth-grader Lucas Miller, the son of Jeff and Renee Miller, is its Student of the Month for January.
Miller plays basketball and baseball, starting early, going back to third grade. He joined football in seventh grade and has played since. He was on student council during his eighth-grade year. He also plays in band.
Miller said his favorite thing about school is hanging out with friends, and playing basketball. His advice to other students is “to give 100% in everything you do.”
Outside of school, Miller goes on mission trips whenever he gets the chance. He does whatever he can to help out the community.
“Lucas is very deserving of this recognition. He is a very mature young man who has always impressed me with his work ethic and desire to achieve the highest standards possible,” said social studies teacher Tom Bzdok. “He comes to class every day with a positive attitude and an eagerness to learn. Lucas never seems to be bothered by anything. He always seems to be in a good mood and greets you in a friendly way. Lucas is able to remove himself from negative distractions and has an energetic personality that makes him enjoyable to be around.”
Miller enjoys playing sports. He plans to go to college, but is unsure of what he wants to focus on.
