Dam Festival Days are here and the Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union medallion has been found! Congratulations to Kaden Muhlbauer who found the medallion at the tennis courts near Lincoln School and won $500. Pictured are (from left): Jeanne Lee, Little Falls Branch Manager; Kaden Muhlbauer, Medallion Hunt Winner; Shirley Soltis, Little Falls Assistant Branch Manager; and Katie Kaufman, Teller Services Supervisor. The Dam Festival continues Friday with the Dam Sidewalk Sale at area businesses, a parade Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. and activities, food and fun at the Maple Island Park the rest of the day.
breaking featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.