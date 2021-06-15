Dam Fest medallion

Dam Festival Days are here and the Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union medallion has been found! Congratulations to Kaden Muhlbauer who found the medallion at the tennis courts near Lincoln School and won $500. Pictured are (from left): Jeanne Lee, Little Falls Branch Manager; Kaden Muhlbauer, Medallion Hunt Winner; Shirley Soltis, Little Falls Assistant Branch Manager; and Katie Kaufman, Teller Services Supervisor. The Dam Festival continues Friday with the Dam Sidewalk Sale at area businesses, a parade Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. and activities, food and fun at the Maple Island Park the rest of the day.

