Organizers of the annual Little Falls Area Community Thanksgiving Meal are taking orders. Like last year, meals will be available for curbside pick up at the Royal Cafe from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, or a hot meal delivery Thursday, Nov. 25, from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Call (320) 348-0958 to reserve a meal.
Ron and Wendy Kresha, the Little Falls Area Ministerial Association and the Royal Cafe are partnering to organize the event this year.
“We welcome any group that wishes to partner with us to make this year another success,” Ron Kresha said. “We will list any company or group that donates on the sponsor letter and we welcome individual donations.”
Contact Tim Sumner at (320) 632-2540 or send your donation to LFAMA, 18892 205th Ave. Little Falls, MN 56345.
“Thank you for your support and for helping us extend our generosity to the families and neighbors who can benefit from some kindness this year,” Kresha said.
