The Morrison County Area Foundation (MCAF) is offering participants a chance to “canoe and kayak” down the Mississippi in its “Ride the River” fundraiser, set for Saturday, July 24.

From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., participants can bring their own watercraft or rent from Shirley Mae’s Outfitters and take a ride down the river, starting at Belle Prairie Park and ending at Le Bourget Park in Little Falls.

An after-party with music and activities will follow, to celebrate the local community.

The ticket purchase includes a T-shirt, a meal ticket for the after-event and a chance to win the grand prize — a brand new kayak. Tickets are available on eventbrite.

The general public is invited to come to Le Bourget to enjoy treats from food trucks and some beverages from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Morrison County Area Foundation is a partner fund of the Initiative Foundation that serves as a vehicle for gathering and distributing charitable gifts to make a lasting contribution to the community. An advisory board of area volunteers assists donors in directing funds to support worthwhile projects and causes in Morrison County.

MCAF goals are to build a permanent, flexible and dependable endowment fund that benefits local communities; to strategically invest in projects that achieve the greatest impact on local quality of life; to serve donors and reward their generosity by helping them leave a legacy and maximize tax advantages; to manage charitable gifts in a prudent manner for the long-term benefit of the area; to assemble a diverse and knowledgeable advisory board to help guide the Foundation; and to provide leadership to address important community needs to pursue new progressive opportunities.

