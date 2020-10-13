The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a scam that has been circulating. According to the Sheriff’s Office, residents have been receiving phone calls from a male party with a foreign accent claiming he is from MN Power. The caller states that they are going to shut off the power unless they pay an outstanding bill. The caller gives a short time frame, 30 minutes to one hour for the bill to be paid. In one instance, the resident called MN Power and confirmed it was a scam and did not release any information.
Sheriff Larsen urges residents to use caution and never send or give out personal information in response to an unexpected request. It is common for scammers to use fear and sometimes threaten people, to gather the personal information they are after. Scammers will use some of your public information to appear legitimate, however new scams are continuously being reported, so stay vigilant and don’t release personal information unless you have verified who you are speaking with.
Visit the MN Attorney General’s Office to learn more about the different scams occurring at https://www.ag.state.mn.us/consumer/Scams
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.