“Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.” 3 John 1:2
This is God’s plan for us, that we would prosper in all things including our health. In this verse, the word “soul” refers to “the inward man,” the seat of new life. It is the same word that is translated as “life” in Matthew 10:39 which says, “He who finds his life will lose it, and he who loses his life for My sake will find it.”
This verse sounds like a riddle, but once you discover its true meaning, it means everything.
This “life” is the life that is discovered through our relationship with our Lord Jesus. It is only discovered when we lay our life down and choose to follow Jesus no matter what the cost. This relationship with Jesus is the seat of new life. This relationship with Jesus is truly the answer to finding the beautiful life that our Lord has planned for each of us.
Challenges do surround us, yet having a soul that is prospering is such a vital key for us to be able to find and remain in the prosperous life that God has planned for each of us. We will even discover treasures that are hidden for us to find in each day.
The amplified Bible says, “in every situation (no matter what the circumstances) be thankful and continually give thanks to God; for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.” 1 Thess. 5:18.
There is always something for which we can be thankful. Sometimes it takes going back to the cross, and remembering what Jesus actually did for us. There was no other way to restore our relationship with our Creator than for our Savior to pay for our sin debt. It doesn’t take us long when remembering what Jesus did, to be so overwhelmingly thankful and even humbled at such a great gift of salvation. From that place, we can look around and see treasures everywhere we look, that remind us of our amazing God who loves us each more than we can imagine.
The more that we take time to think on the goodness of our God, the more we can’t help but be thankful for every opportunity we have to listen and obey whatever our Lord would lead us to do. The life we find as our soul prospers is full of adventures in watching what the Lord does both in our own life and in the lives of those around us.
This life causes us to search to understand the way that God moves and to follow Jesus’s example of living. Asking the question, “What would Jesus do?” helps so we can move in that same way.
Studying Wisdom teaches us practically how to live and be. Being like Jesus and walking in wisdom causes us to prosper even more. “…whoever listens to me (Wisdom) will dwell safely, and will be secure, without fear of evil.” Prov. 1:33.
What a wonderful treasure to find in our current world of living safe and secure, without any need to be afraid. For this life that we have found when we have lost our own life in giving our life to Jesus, is our life that is born of God.
“For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world — our faith.” 1 John 5:4.
Be blessed with a prospering soul by faith today.
