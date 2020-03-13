Little Falls Community High School has announced that Max Dempsey has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for February. He is the son of Denise Dempsey and Marc Dempsey.
Dempsey has been on the “A” honor roll during his entire high school career and was inducted into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior. He also has been named to the President’s List at Central Lakes College for his concurrent enrollment coursework.
During his four years at LFCHS, Dempsey was a participant on the golf team and as the manager for the boys hockey team. As a freshman, he was also on the football team. DECA was his club of choice during high school and he served as the chapter president for Little Falls.
Jack Marmon, high school history teacher, believes Dempsey is a terrific choice for male student of the month.
“Max has been a student of mine and has exhibited an inquiring mind, an ability to achieve at a high level, and a solid work ethic — all traits that any teacher appreciates in a student,” Marmon said.
“While a freshman, he demonstrated these same qualities playing football, adding in physical and mental toughness and leadership skills that made him stand out on and off the field. Max is also a considerate person and will ‘look for work’ to help others. The future looks bright for Max, and I look forward to watching him ‘rise to the top’ in whatever he attempts,” Marmon said.
“Max has been instrumental this year as our DECA chapter president in providing leadership to our younger members. This includes setting up fundraising opportunities, participating in the Central Region Leadership Conference, helping with ninth grade orientation, sharing mayoral proclamations and participating in Adopt-a-Highway,” said Mike Kaluza, high school business education teacher and DECA adviser. “Max is an ambitious individual who has dedicated his schooling to not only maintaining a high GPA, but also being involved in extracurriculars such as DECA, band and athletics. Max exudes a positive personality on a daily basis which clearly rubs off on his classmates, friends and staff.”
In past summers, Dempsey volunteered with the Morrison County Fair and the Adopt-a-Highway program.
Dempsey’s hobbies are dictated by the time of year. During the winter, he can be found binge watching Netflix while hanging with his friends. Summertime hobbies are golfing and boating.
Dempsey will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. While his exact major is undecided, Dempsey will pursue a degree in the field of mathematics.
