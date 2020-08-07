Those who have an active interest in gardening or wish to share their gardening interest with others, may want to apply for the Extension Master Gardener program can do so online at www. z.umn.edu/mg2021app.
In 2019, 2,408 certified Extension Master Gardeners volunteered across the state of Minnesota contributing over 140,000 volunteer hours and reached over 195,000 Minnesota residents. These volunteers are extremely dedicated and put in time and effort towards continuing education. If you believe that you have the skills and passion it takes to be an Extension Master Gardener, applications are open now until Oct. 1.
The process of becoming an Extension Master Gardener begins with a core course which can be taken online or in person. The core course takes approximately 50 hours to complete and costs $320. Financial assistance is available on a case by case basis. Interested people can talk to a local program coordinator if this is a barrier to their ability to join the program.
Extension Master Gardeners work hard to give back to their communities each year. As a first year Extension Master Gardener, people will put in 50 hours of volunteer time. Each year after that the required amount is just 25 hours. Many volunteers far exceed this number, because they are excited and passionate about the program. A local program coordinator and fellow volunteers will help participants discover volunteer opportunities in their county. These opportunities may be tailored to specific areas of interests.
Those interested in becoming and Extension Master Gardener or in learning more about the program, may contact their local program coordinator. The applications are now available (www.z.umn.edu/mg2021app).
All applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 1.
Residents of Stearns and Benton Counties can contact (320) 255-6169, ext. 1, or email wins0115@umn.edu to discuss local opportunities.
Katie Drewitz is an Extension educator for horticulture, small farms and local foods.
