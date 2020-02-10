A 20-year-old was injured in a snowmobile accident Friday, Feb. 7, on Sage Road, in Mount Morris Township near Hillman.
Hunter Lund of Hillman was driving his snowmobile south along Sage Road near 143rd St., about four miles southeast of Hillman,when and was ejected from the snowmobile after hitting a road approach.
Lund was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by North Air Care with multiple injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department, MLMB First Response Team, North Air Care and North Ambulance.
