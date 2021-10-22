In the last two weeks’ inspirational messages, it seems to me that a beautiful theme has been our identity in Christ and the importance that we take the time to receive and live in that identity. In addition, we choose to receive this identity from God before we turn to other people, things to define us.
In our baptism, we are truly made sons and daughters of God, redeemed in the blood of Jesus and given the ability to live life in the Holy Spirit. We are given the capacity through God’s grace to have a real and personal relationship with our living and loving God.
As I journeyed to the priesthood, I was given a helpful acronym to help keep this in perspective, “RIM” which stands for relationship, identity and mission. The letters are in this order for a reason.
We start with relationship with God. This relationship informs our identity: we are loved. From this identity we are impelled to go out on mission. The danger for many — including myself (and especially as a male) — is that we get the order backwards. We often start right away with the mission and doing things. Then, we often take our identity from how successful or unsuccessful we are. This in turn colors our relationship with God. It may even lead us to conclude things such as that God is not pleased with us or that we aren’t good enough.
The “mission” might mean raising our children, working our job or even doing something such as ministry to people in the church. The tendency to get this backwards is very real in our society that bases itself largely on activity, production and utility. But we remember, we are human beings and not human doings.
Let us look at the example of Jesus. Jesus shares with us that he “does nothing without seeing what the Father is doing” (John 5:19).
In our four gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) it is very intentionally included that Jesus “goes off to the mountain to pray” in order to spend time with his heavenly Father.
We also see that when he is baptized in the Jordan by John the Baptist, God the Father states: “This is my beloved Son with whom I am well pleased” (Mark 1:11). In other words, Jesus began always with his relationship with his heavenly Father and always receives his identity through that relationship. He knew who he was and he didn’t get his identity from anything else in the world, not from success, not from human respect, not goods and values of this world. From this identity, Jesus was impelled to go out and be on mission proclaiming the Kingdom of God, and even suffering for the salvation for the human family.
As we live our lives, we can ask ourselves how we live the proper prospective of life, namely RIM. We begin with relationship. This has to do with our prayer life. In prayer is where we take the time to make space for God to speak to us, receive who we are in his eyes and even to simply let his presence wash over us through the gift of the Holy Spirit. Being faithful to prayer takes discipline. We even need to be comfortable with silence.
But prayer is indispensable for us to be all that we can be. An archbishop once said to me: “Unless you are convinced that prayer is the best use of your time, you will not take time to pray.”
That always stuck with me. It is so tempting to think that answering one more email, one more phone call and, you fill in the blank, is more important. And sometimes we do have to forgo a formal prayer time for an emergency, but it shouldn’t be happening habitually.
We have to trust that our time in prayer is well spent and will help us to be in relationship with God and to receive our identity, that we are beloved children of God. Then we can go out and be on mission sharing with others what we have first received. We can be filled with the presence and peace of Christ that will give us the fruits of the Holy Spirit namely “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” (Galatians 5:22)
