The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office learned Jan. 31, about 10:30 a.m., that mail that was possibly stolen and dumped at the Crow Wing Power Substation located four miles east of Little Falls, off of Highway 27, in Little Falls Township. All the mail located came from the areas around Bear Road and Cottonwood Road, approximately five miles north of Cushing in Scandia Valley Township.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen reminds residents of ways to protect themselves against mail theft.
• Mail your letters at the post office or hand them to a letter carrier when mailing items that may contain personal information or have monetary value, rather than placing them in your mailbox.
• Pick your mail up promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight.
• Tell your post office when you will be out of town so they can hold your mail until you return.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to contact law enforcement immediately if they witness someone other than the mail carrier or postal worker, manipulating someone’s mail. If a resident does witness this type of activity, they should try to get a description of the person or the vehicle that they may be driving, as well as a plate number if possible.
Sheriff Larsen is asking residents to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 and ask for an investigator, if any suspicious activity was observed in the last couple days pertaining to this investigation.
