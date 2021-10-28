Little Falls Community High School has announced that Madelyn (Maddy) Ploof has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for September 2021. She is the daughter of Tom and Kaia Ploof.
Ploof has found much academic success at LFCHS as indicated by continual placement on the A Honor Roll and induction into the LFCHS Honor Society.
Through participation in the fine arts, Ploof has certainly found her niche at LFCHS. Whether acting in the fall play, the Madrigal Dinner, the one-act play or the spring musical, she shines on stage. In addition, to her many roles in the theatre department, Ploof’s contributions to the music department as a flautist in Wind Symphony and saxophonist in Jazz Band are noteworthy. As an All State Honor Band Selection as a junior on top of all her other successes, it should come as no surprise that Ploof was the LFCHS ExCEL Award nominee last year.
Ploof has also been a LINK leader for two years, a member of the Student Council during her sophomore through senior years, and a competitor in speech and Knowledge Bowl.
“I have had the pleasure of knowing Maddy since her freshman year when she showed up to advisory, a quiet freshman who would sit down at her desk, open her book and read. It wouldn’t be long until the quiet reader began to open up and become more chatty,” said Andy Ward, Ploof’s adviser. “What was revealed in our daily conversations was a very interesting and unique individual. Maddy is one of the most sincere students I have known. When Maddy asks how your weekend was, it is not just a token inquiry. She is genuinely curious and wants to know how your weekend was. Pleasant and endearing, one cannot help but become enamoured with this young lady.”
Ward described her as “Positive, upbeat, hard-working and caring.”
“She is a classic example of what it means to be a role model. Now that my own children are gone from the high school, Maddy has become my surrogate child,” Ward said. “She makes sure I am eating my fruit and tending to my advisory duties. I would like to personally thank Maddy for four great years, and I hope when she becomes rich and famous, she remembers me.”
Ploof’s volunteer activities include participating in the CLC community band, donating her talents to the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center and sharing her time with her church community and the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center.
When she is not in school, Ploof enjoys reading, sewing, playing board games and spending time with family and friends.
After graduation, Ploof plans to attend college where she will major in peace and justice studies and minor in political science with a pre-law concentration. She dreams of becoming a lawyer someday.
