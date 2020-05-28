Royalton faculty and staff announced that Mackenzie Beam has been named the Student of the Month for May.
Beam said her family has helped her get to where she is today in more ways than she can think of. They have shaped her into the person she is by always being there for her when she needs them most, and push her to always do her best.
She said she is grateful for her five siblings because they have helped her find her way through life and allowed her to follow in their footsteps. Her family has taught her to always go after her dreams and if it doesn’t work out, she will always have their support and her faith to get her through it.
At RHS, Beam has been involved in Y.E.S. Club, Spanish Club, Minnesota Honor Society and Student Council. Beam said she joined all of these organizations to try and get out of her comfort zone and be more involved.
Her favorite High School activity was Student Council, especially in setting up for homecoming. It was one of her favorites because seeing all of the other students having fun, smiling and laughing was a great reward for all the hard work they all had put into that week. Beam said she believes that she gained some leadership skills and more confidence by being involved in these various activities.
“Mackenzie is a quiet leader in the band. She comes to class with a smile on her face everyday and puts in the work. Now that we are distance learning I am finding that Mackenzie is a stronger clarinet player than I first thought and she will be greatly missed next year,” said Chris Coppicus, Royalton High School Band director.
Outside of school, Beam is involved in 4-H through Benton County. In the spring, she gets pigs and raises them until August when they are taken to the Benton County Fair to show. She has a lot of fun making memories with her cousins at the fair, as well.
Beam said her favorite high school memory was when the power went out this past fall and all the seniors gathered in the Lions Den in a circle sang songs and made memories.
“Mackenzie has been a student intern in my kindergarten class since the beginning of the school year. She has always been very reliable, showing up every day prepared and ready to jump into action with the students. She spent a lot of time reading with the kindergartners, playing learning games, assisting with small-group activities, helping with writing and countless other activities,” said Tammy Shaughnessy, kindergarten teacher at Royalton Elementary.
“The students loved having Miss Mackenzie come into our classroom and they always hoped they were the next ones who got to read with her. She has an extremely kind heart and is so respectful of all students and their unique needs,” Shaughnessy said. “Even in our unprecedented situation, where students may be feeling bombarded with distance learning, Mackenzie reached out to me and asked if she could join the Google Hangout with the kindergartners. The kids were very happy to see that Miss Mackenzie was able to join us.”
Beam plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in elementary education. She is planning to teach either first or second grade.
Her advice for high school freshmen is, “Soak it all in because the time really does go by fast.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.