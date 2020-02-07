Swanville Public School has announced that senior Mackenzie “Mickey” Allen has been named as the Senior High Student of the Month for January. She is the daughter of Kelly Allen and Bryan Allen.
Allen’s love of sports is demonstrated by playing volleyball since eighth grade, softball in grades 8 – 10 and basketball since eighth grade, taking her junior year off.
She has also participated in speech since her sophomore year and acting in the school plays since her freshman year.
Her achievements include being on the A Honor Roll and lettering in speech.
Allen’s favorite thing about school is seeing her friends and doing math. She advises other students to “Get your work done and be kind to teachers.”
“Mackenzie is ready to step in whenever she is needed in the classroom, on stage, behind the scenes, and after school. She sets a positive example of respect, hard work and courtesy,” said English instructor Chantelle Frie. “Mackenzie has been a stellar TA, a wonderful classroom student and an invaluable cast member.”
Math instructor Liza Hasse said, “Mackenzie is well deserving of being chosen Student of the Month. She works hard to do well in every class. She is challenging herself by taking several college classes this semester. Mackenzie is respectful in class and chooses to use her class time to its fullest. I have enjoyed watching Mackenzie mature over the past four years, she has developed into a fine young adult who is determined to succeed.”
Allen loves to read, do math problems and eat. She plans to attend a college to become a high school math teacher.
