The talent of people with sewing skills are needed. Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) is inviting Minnesotans to sew protective face masks to protect against sneezes and coughs to help safeguard people supported by the organization, employees, volunteers and the greater community.
“In services where our physical presence is required, health and safety are top priorities,” said Julie Wright, director of Church Partnerships and Volunteer Services. “Sewing masks is a critically-important way that people can make a big impact in our community right now to help keep people safe. We encourage Minnesotans to invite their friends, family members, neighbors and church groups who sew to join us in our efforts.”
Those interested can visit www.lssmn.org/sewmasks for information about patterns to use, where to mail or drop-off masks and updates.
Currently, all masks can be mailed to the LSS State Center, Attention: Operation Masks, at 2485 Como Avenue in St. Paul, MN 55108. Drop-off locations have also been established in Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, Fergus Falls, Mankato, Moorhead, Rochester, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Willmar.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota.
Today, with 2,400 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service supports one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community. Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, visit www.lssmn.org.
