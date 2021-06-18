The 2021 Legislative Session is almost done. Join the Joint Religious Legislative Coalition and local faith leaders to hear about policy changes to help struggling Minnesotans and neighbors in need – and learn more about how the process works. Anne Krisnik, JRLC executive director, will share new laws impacting housing, emergency shelter, safety net programs and more.

The lunch is Thursday, July 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Little Falls. Bag Lunches provided. $5 donations are welcomed.

RSVP to (612) 230-3232 or Joan Miltenberger, Statewide Organizer, at jmiltenberger@jrlc.org by Thursday, June 24, to indicate your sandwich preference - meat or vegetarian.

In collaboration and with support from Morrison County Faith not Fear Committee, current focus housing.

To hear a full legislative update – taxes, transportation, education and more – attend the July 1 post-session legislative update with Rep. Ron Kresha and Sen. Paul Gazelka from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, hosted by the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce.

