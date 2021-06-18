The 2021 Legislative Session is almost done. Join the Joint Religious Legislative Coalition and local faith leaders to hear about policy changes to help struggling Minnesotans and neighbors in need – and learn more about how the process works. Anne Krisnik, JRLC executive director, will share new laws impacting housing, emergency shelter, safety net programs and more.
The lunch is Thursday, July 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Little Falls. Bag Lunches provided. $5 donations are welcomed.
RSVP to (612) 230-3232 or Joan Miltenberger, Statewide Organizer, at jmiltenberger@jrlc.org by Thursday, June 24, to indicate your sandwich preference - meat or vegetarian.
In collaboration and with support from Morrison County Faith not Fear Committee, current focus housing.
To hear a full legislative update – taxes, transportation, education and more – attend the July 1 post-session legislative update with Rep. Ron Kresha and Sen. Paul Gazelka from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, hosted by the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.