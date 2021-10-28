Swanville Public School announced the October Senior High Student of the Month is junior Lucas Miller. He is the son of Jeff and Renee Miller.
Miller participates in many school activities, in both the areas of sports and other extracurriculars. He has been in football, basketball and baseball since seventh grade. He has also participated in theatre, performing in the school play as a sophomore.
Miller is currently on the Student Council and has served in a council role two additional years. He has been in band since elementary school and as a sophomore added trap shooting to his impressive list of achievements.
Achievements for Miller include being on the A Honor Roll each quarter of his high school career, being a spelling bee champion, lettering in basketball as a freshman and continuing in all three as a sophomore, and is a former student of the month. He has also been awarded the Most Improved in basketball for the 2019-2020 season and had received Academic All-Conference in basketball for two years and also last season for baseball.
“Lucas is an excellent student and an even better human being,” said Adam Gerads, instructor and coach.
“Lucas is a student who doesn’t take the easy way out and challenges himself with the toughest classes and excels. He will go out of his way to help others with whatever they need help with. He is a great role model for younger kids,” Gerads said.
Outside of school, Miller stays busy by going on youth group mission trip, working at many Dollars for Scholars waffle feeds, is a member of Swanville Athletic Boosters (SAB) and also volunteers at vacation bible school.
Miller said his favorite thing about school is hanging out with friends, meeting new people and learning new things.
He advises other students that “High school is short-participate in whatever you can and enjoy it.”
“Lucas is a hard-working student who always wants to perform at his best ability. Lucas puts forth the time and energy necessary to submit high quality work,” said mathematics instructor Liza Hasse. “I enjoy working with Lucas in class, he participates in class discussion and has great problem-solving skills. Lucas has proven to be honest and trustworthy in his dealings with others.”
In his free time, Miller enjoys playing sports, hanging out with family and friends, and bow hunting.
Miller has plans to attend college and is leaning toward a degree in physical therapy.
