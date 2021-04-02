Pierz American Legion Post 341 presented Ray Loidolt a certificate acknowledging his 75 years as a member of the post. Loidolt served the post in most leadership positions and was a long-time member of the Honor Guard. He particularly like to play the bugle at funerals and special events. Loidolt was in the Marines in 1941 and 42. He served in the Pacific preparing for the invasion of Japan and in China. On hand for the presentation of the certificate were (from left): Eileen Espelien, Post 341 adjutant, Loidolt and Pierz American Legion member Jim Gerwing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.