Royalton High School (RHS) sophomore Logan Sullivan was recently named January Artist of the Month. He is the son of Luke and Laura Sullivan and credits his parents for guiding him in the area of the visual arts.
“My dad doesn’t like to admit it, but he is very talented in the arts,” Sullivan said. “My mother graduated from Royalton High School and not only provided me with materials to pursue the visual arts, but also helped me to take school more seriously. Without her encouragement, I don’t think I would be doing nearly the level of artwork that I am currently,” he said.
“Logan Sullivan has the ability to take subject matter apart and then put the shapes back together again, much the same way as in the style of Cubism,” said Royalton High School Art Instructor Carl Halverson.
“In middle school, students first learn vocabulary which centers on the elements and principles of design. They are then tested to make sure that they understand this first step. After learning the vocabulary of art, it then can then be applied and practiced to more clearly understand the meaning of the artwork, rather than just the process of applying paint to ‘make a really cool picture,’” Halverson said. “For students like Logan, an artwork’s success doesn’t mirror reality. The meaning is in his understanding and application of the elements of art, the tools, which include the lines, shapes, colors and textures. His work pushes the boundaries of art itself. It is unique and original, which pretty much describes Logan Sullivan.”
Sullivan said his biggest inspiration for his art is his sister, Maja.
“She is very gifted in the visual and vocal arts. Maja attended the Perpich Institute of Art, which in turn, has influenced me a lot. She taught me things about art and I learned a lot about myself as well. I hadn’t been very involved in art until about eighth grade. That’s when I really learned the basics, and practiced the fundamental skills of the elements and principles of design,” Sullivan said.
“Once I started to work again in ninth grade drawing class, I never looked back. I am largely inspired by Salvador Dali’s subject matter but my favorite artists would include Henri Matisse, Wassily Kandinsky and Andy Warhol.”
Sullivan plans to graduate from the Perpich Institute of Art and then hopes to attend the University of Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.