Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) has announced that Logan Luedtke, son of Jodi Allen Burgardt and Chris Luedtke, has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for December 2019.
In addition to being on the A Honor Roll during his entire high school career and being inducted into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior, other awards include being selected as an alternate for the Minnesota All-State Band, earning a Superior Rating for his participation in the wind symphony, and lettering as a manager for baseball.
Whether manning the control panels for the robotics team, serving as a drum major in marching band, or acting as a LINK advisor to help incoming freshmen and new students acclimate themselves to the high school, Luedtke’s leadership skills are evident.
During his junior year, Luedtke had the opportunity to share his experience with coding with the School Board, and he was a keynote speaker at the Student Powered Conference in Sartell. As a senior, his presentation skills were honed even further when he presented at the Minnesota Rural Education Association and was later invited to speak at Pine City High School. When presenting, Luedtke’s command of an audience spotlights public speaking skills that are more typical of a seasoned presenter than a high school student.
“Logan works hard at everything he does and is very deserving of this recognition. Logan loves new challenges. His grin gets even bigger when he can find or develop solutions that help others,” said Neil Andruschak, digital learning specialist. “We have worked on a couple projects for LFCS staff that have made their lives easier, and it was because of Logan’s hard work and creativity that the projects worked as well as they did.”
“Whether Logan is solving puzzles (he is too good at solving the Rubik’s cube), learning a new instrument his junior year, zipping through math tests, learning a new snowboarding trick or having fun coding on the computer, he is sure to make a positive difference in the world,” Andruschak said.
“Logan has been an excellent student throughout his high school program. He demonstrates strong skills in the classroom as well as in lab situations. His character can be defined as self-motivated, respectful, conscientious and dedicated. His motivation is demonstrated in his desire to learn by criticism and analysis of his own performance,” said Eric LeBlanc, industrial technology teacher. “He displays a positive outlook on life in relationships with students, peers and faculty. This attribute allows everyone to feel genuinely comfortable when interacting with Logan. His integrity is demonstrated through his competent work and desire to excel in class. Logan consistently exercises the importance of developing and maintaining respect between instructors and students.”
Luedtke’s volunteer activities include being a crew leader for Vacation Bible School and serving as a mentor for the Lego Robot League at Lincoln Elementary.
Coding, woodworking, snowboarding, reading, and shooting trap are favorite hobbies of Luedtke whenever he has spare time.
Luedtke plans to study mechanical engineering, controls engineering and computer science. His dream is to one day work for NASA.
