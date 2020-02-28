A resolution concerning local control failed to pass at Monday’s Royalton School Board meeting.
The resolution states that locally-elected school board members are positioned best to represent their students, staff, parents and community members and address local needs and challenges.
It explains, in part, that one-size-fits-all mandates stifle innovation and creativity and consume staff time and resources.
There have been more than 30 bills to restrict local decision-making introduced in the 2019-2020 biennium at the state level.
If the resolution had passed, the district would have supported local decision-making authority and oppose legislation that restricts the ability for locally-elected school boards to respond to their districts, students and communities.
Director Noel Guerard questioned fellow board members asking if they had read any of the proposed bills.
“There may be some that we may need to support. We need to make an informed decision,” Guerard said.
Supt. John Phelps said the resolution had been already passed by numerous boards.
“If there was a bill that the district was interested in supporting, this resolution would not stop it from doing so,” he said.
A decision was made to table the resolution and discuss it at the upcoming work session Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m.
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Watched a presentation by the VEX Robotic teams and recognized Angela and Troy Roering for initiating, finding funding and beginning Royalton’s inaugural year of VEX Robotics. The teams are made up of students in the fourth, fifth and sixth grade;
• Accepted the following donations: $1,500 from Medtronics to be used for the elementary band program, $3,000 from Medtronics to be used by the secondary band program and $2,100 from the Royalton American Legion for transportation of the band for its upcoming trip;
• Pending background checks, licensure status and discipline reports from the Minnesota Department of Education the Board approved hiring the following coaches: Kelly Gotfredson, head softball; Kara Kloss, junior high softball; Kristen Gotfredson, junior high softball; Kari Meek, junior varsity softball and Katarina Lenz, co-head track and field;
• Accepted the resignations of Randy Thielges, junior high baseball coach; Randy Borash, assistant track coach and Heidi Quinlan, career resource counselor secretary;
• Heard that relocating the elementary office closer to the main entrance was not feasible as it would cost approximately $300,000; and
• Postponed action on allowing persons who are not taxpayers in the district use of the fitness facility. The Board asked the public to notify the superintendent and board members with their input on the idea.
The Royalton School Board will hold a work session Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m.
The next regular meeting of the Royalton School Board meeting will be held Monday, March 23, at 6 p.m.
