Some people use the word “hope” with a sense of uncertainty. They “hope” life will get better, or they “hope” they don’t get sick. They “hope” they will have enough money for retirement. They “hope” for a better future for their children and loved ones. They “hope” for peace on earth. They “hope” they will have a place reserved for them in Heaven.
But these thoughts come filled with doubts that life may not turn out as they “hoped” it would, and so they brace for the unexpected, always waiting anxiously for their “hopes” to be crushed or occasionally fulfilled.
Over the past several weeks I have heard the expression “faith not fear” used to address the coronavirus pandemic. Some have used this phrase in defiance to justify their actions when they refrain from social distancing or refuse to wear a face mask in public, while others have used the phrase to bring comfort to those who are struggling with excessive anxiety and the fear of getting the virus and becoming seriously ill or even dying.
Some have taken this pandemic threat seriously and have retreated into their homes and have stayed isolated from others, while other people have treated this pandemic casually and were reluctant to “stay home” or stay isolated from others.
Within our church body we have both types of people, those who long for physical gatherings and those who fear contracting the virus and/or spreading it to someone living in their home. Do we, by faith, act as if the virus will not harm us, or do we, by faith, take this threat seriously and do whatever we can to protect those who are the most vulnerable in our community?
In faith we have the freedom to serve and show love to others. Jesus calls us to love others as we would love ourselves. How would you like others to treat you? Then treat others in the same way. To what length would you like others to go to protect you from a contagious illness that they might have? Then take the same precautions because you might be a carrier of the virus without knowing it.
As Americans, we dislike being told what to do or how to live, yet, as Christians, we are told to place the needs of others ahead of our own needs. Sometimes the right thing for someone else isn’t the most desirable or most profitable for us. For the sake of our neighbor’s health we have been asked to make sacrifices and change some of our daily routines. These changes are uncomfortable and in some cases costly, costing some to lose income or even their businesses. Many around us are in need of encouragement and that is where we can show care, concern and Christ’s love to our friends and neighbors. We can live by “Faith, not fear,” praying for others, providing for others and caring for others who are in need. Faith trusts in God to protect you or see you through or call you home when your time on earth comes to an end, not fearing what is ahead, for we know our eternal home is more glorious than our present one.
I started with the word “hope.” In Jesus Christ we have certain “hope.” Through his death and resurrection Jesus destroyed the power of sin, death and the devil. He has already won the victory for us. Those who believe this have nothing to fear about death.
By faith we live in and for Jesus Christ here on earth and will live with him forever in heaven for eternity. That is the certainty of our hope! It is a promise that has already been fulfilled by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.