Willow Mae Adkins-Bollig, 21, Little Falls faces a felony in Morrison County District Court for fifth degree controlled substance possession.
She also faces a gross misdemeanor for fifth degree controlled substance possession, and two misdemeanors for careless driving and violating the open bottle law.
The charges stem from a Sept. 10 incident, when law enforcement received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 27.
The officer located the vehicle and allegedly watched it swerve into another traffic lane before he stopped the vehicle.
The driver, Bollig, allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana the day before, but the officer reported signs of more recent use.
In a vehicle search, officers reportedly located an open bottle of Malibu liquor, a pill bottle with Gabapentin and a pipe and baggies with residue that Bollig allegedly admitted were methamphetamine.
The white substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and Bollig also reportedly admitted that she did not have a prescription for the Gabapentin.
If convicted, Bollig could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
