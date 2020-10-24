The Little Falls City Council approved on a 6-2 vote the purchase of new software related to the building and zoning permitting process. It will “help coordinate permitting and improve the efficiency of the process as well as make it easier for the applicants/resident,” according to the agenda item.
The software would centralize any information on permits, licensing, code enforcement and more, said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. Previously, the city has had trouble with up to date communication between multiple people working on a single task. An issue that could only be made more complicated by working remotely, which was the standard while City Hall was closed due to COVID-19.
“The intention here is that we can really save a lot of that time and effort in moving that to a digital environment so that everybody that’s working can kind of do as much of it remotely without having to come and gather the plans and work off of one set of plans and trade that off back and forth between three different people,” Radermacher said.
The software digitizes the process, helping staff see the most recent work on a task, so if a resident has an inquiry about the status of their permit for example, instead of running around the office looking for answers, staff can log on and answer questions faster and more effectively. Radermacher said the software will also speed up the approval process in general, since residents will be able to submit and receive forms digitally and see the status of their application at any time.
“It makes it convenient. You can go in and file a permit and it’s really just going to step-by-step guide you through that component and a series of questions are going to be answered,” Radermacher said.
“By the time you reach the conclusion, you basically have your permit already completed and filled out. As soon as you hit submit, the next steps in the process start to kick in,” he said.
The total cost of the software is $45,147, broken into two parts. The first is 14 months of maintenance, which will cost around $11,551, with an annual cost of under $14,000. In previous planning for the software, the city did budget $10,000 for the annual costs.
The second piece includes implementation costs, which is about $33,600. It is a one time expense which the city previously set aside $10,000 for. The remaining balance of about $26,000 will be budgeted for in 2021.
Radermacher noted that the costs of the software operations will be included in the Housing and Redevelopment Authority budget, which will not add any additional levy in 2021.
“This is definitely a software solution that is heavy in costs on the upfront, but as I’ve had conversations, I feel very comfortable with working with Dude Solutions. They really do invest a lot of time, a lot more time than you typically see with these software programs on the forefront in making sure that they are developed and implemented the way that is satisfactory for the end user, which is us,” Radermacher said.
The program will start implementation in November and will be in full use after six months, Radermacher said.
“We’re very comfortable and in moving forward with Dude Solutions and their Smart Gov platform for that building and zoning component,” Radermacher said.
The software includes additional resources to help with code enforcement, which has historically been an “uncoordinated” process for the city, Radermacher noted in the agenda item. Code enforcement could relate to an issue with a resident who has an unmaintained property for example.
“We can have multiple departments working on issues at the same property without sharing information with each other (in the short term, we will address this a different way), when the software is implemented we will be able to see the complaints, the status of the contact with the property owner, and what resolutions we have achieved. The software also has public portals for inputting complaints and public status tracking,” he noted.
Complaints will be handled in a more timely and efficient manner, Radermacher said, which could reduce overall costs and staff time, especially if the city can resolve the issue with a resident before a court order is necessary.
The City Council passed the item on a 6-2 vote. Council Members James Storlie and Frank Gosiak voted against the purchase.
“I’m in favor of this because we know there is a lot of cleanup work that needs to be done in our community … I see it as an overall win for not only the staff but also for our community,” said Mayor Greg Zylka.
Storlie said his vote against the software was because he wanted to look more deeply into the need for the software and thinks technical costs for the city are “getting high.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Received a final report on OurTown 56345;
• Renewed a contract with Bob LeMieur Rolloffs Refuse & Recycling Inc. for $8,394.75 for waste pick up at city owned facilities;
• Approved a contract with Buysse Roofing for roof repairs to the wastewater facility for $29,600; and
• Hired Alexander McCormick as a part-time groundskeeper at the Little Falls Golf Course for $11 per hour.
The Little Falls City Council next meets Monday, Nov. 1, via livestream.
