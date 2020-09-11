A cleanup day for residents living outside the city limits and within Little Falls Township, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Little Falls Town Hall and Community Center from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Each household may deliver the following free of charge: two appliances or two electronics and 10 car or light truck tires up to 17 inches or two truck tires or one tractor tire. Additional appliances will be charged $15 each, and electronics $25 each. Additional car and light truck tires will be charged $2 each, truck tires $5 each and tractor tires $15 each. The tire price is double if the rim is left on.
COVID-19 pandemic procedures and requirements will be in effect. Residents are responsible for the unloading of their items. This collection is intended for residentially generated items only.
Persons with questions may call Chuck Parins at (320) 632-2627 or John Theis at (320) 632-3785
