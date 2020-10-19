As the number of positive COVID cases continues to rise at an alarming rate in Morrison County, Little Falls Community Schools has made the decision to transition to a Distance Learning Plan across the district effective Monday, October 26.
This decision is based on the following information:
Morrison County Public Health reported a case rate on October 19 (today) of 75.80 per 10,000 residents. This represents a doubling of case rate numbers in the county since October 9
It is Public Health's opinion that this number will continue to escalate, especially because not all of the antigen (rapid test) results are yet calculated into the case rate number
MDH's 14-day county case number for Morrison County as of October 15 (which runs about 10-14 days behind the numbers of Morrison County Public Health) was at 43.10. It is expected that MDH's number for Morrison County will dramatically increase over the next 2-4 reporting periods
A continued concern with maintaining adequate and quality staffing within our buildings
A rapidly increasing amount of students (especially at the Middle School and High School) whose families are choosing fulltime distance learning, ostensibly driven by their concerns with the growing number of positive cases in Morrison County
The challenge of justifying our current Learning Plan models despite the metrics developed by MDH and MDE detailing Learning Plan transitions tied to positive case rates.
A doubling (from 11 to 21) in the past five days of school-aged children reported as positive cases within the county
A recent increase in positive test results among students and staff of Little Falls Community Schools
"The seeming hypocrisy of being able to defend a potential future COVID outbreak at a school or in the district while the case rate numbers are exploding across the county," said Little Falls Supt. Steve Jones.
"The District is aware that any Learning Plan transition is potentially disruptive to students and families. However, the continuing increase in COVID numbers in Morrison County is driving the necessity to transition to Distance Learning at Little Falls Community Schools," he said.
"Please contact me with any questions or concerns you may have," Jones said.
