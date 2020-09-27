Little Falls Community Schools was notified today of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 affecting a member of Little Falls Community Middle School and a member of Lindbergh Elementary School with an exposure date of Thursday, September 24. Because of the nature of the two cases, there are very, very limited close contacts associated with both of these cases. We have worked with MDH to identify those people who had close contact with the cases, and we have communicated directly to all of those people. The risk of exposure for other individuals present in the Middle School or Lindbergh on September 24 is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community. We are confident that all close contacts have been identified and communicated with.
The recent surge in COVID cases in Morrison County is deeply concerning. Little Falls Community Schools continues to monitor the health and safety of our school community, and we implore our county residents to please practice COVID prevention safety measures such as wearing face coverings, social distancing, and remaining cognizant of the potential impact social gatherings may have on our community's health
