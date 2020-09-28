Little Falls Community Schools was notified today, Sept 28, of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 affecting a member of Little Falls Community Middle School and a member of the Continuing Education Center (CEC), both with an exposure date of Tuesday, September 22. Little Falls Community Schools has worked with the Minnesota Department of Health to identify those people who had close contact with the cases, and we have communicated directly to all of those people. The risk of exposure for other individuals present in the Middle School or CEC on September 22 is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community.
