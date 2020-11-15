The Little Falls School District announced Lindbergh Elementary School will be transitioning to Distance Learning immediately. Monday, November 16, will be a Transition Day for staff. Distance Learning for students at Lindbergh will begin on Tuesday, November 17.
Supt. Steve Jones said Saturday, Nov. 14, "We were notified today of a number of positive COVID cases at Lindbergh which are impacting students and staff. All close contacts of the positive cases have been contacted today. Because of the number of close contacts we discovered through the investigation, we are unable to staff Lindbergh effectively this week for In-Person learning."
More information concerning child care for Tier I workers and for meals for students at Lindbergh will also be sent out in the next 24 hours.
Lindbergh Elementary Principal Rusty Gwost will be notifying Lindbergh families to provide key information over the next 24 hours ... and classroom teachers will be contacting students and families soon as well.
"Please look for information from staff at Lindbergh over the next day or two. If you have questions, you may contact the Lindbergh office at 616-3200," Jones said.
