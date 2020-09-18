    Sept. 2 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported a scam.

    Sept. 2 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

    Sept. 2 — A resident on 11th Street Southeast reported a scam.

    Sept. 3 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported the theft of a dog kennel.

    Sept. 4 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a case of shoplifting.

    Sept. 5 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported damage done to the property.

    Sept. 7 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a possible theft.

    Sept. 8 — A bank on Broadway East reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.

    Sept. 8 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported damage done to the property.

    Sept. 8 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a break-in in which a door had been kicked in.

