Aug. 4 — A resident on 12th Street Northeast reported a burglary.
Aug. 4 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.
Aug. 4 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a theft.
Aug. 6 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported a burglary.
Aug. 7 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported a burglary.
Aug. 9 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.
Aug. 10 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft and damage to property.
Aug. 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Southwest reported their keys had been stolen.
Aug. 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported damage done to their property.
Aug. 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.
Aug. 12 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported someone may be stealing cord wood from their back yard.
Aug. 12 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.
Aug. 12 — A theft was reported at a residential building on Third Avenue Northeast.
Aug. 14 — A resident on Broadway East reported damage done to their vehicle by someone they offered a ride to.
Aug. 15 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported the theft of a black boys BMX bike with blue hand grips and pedals.
Aug. 15 — A resident reported the theft of a bicycle from Maple Island Park.
Aug. 16 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported damage done to their property.
Aug. 16 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported damage to their grass.
Aug. 17 — A resident on Fifth Street Southeast reported the theft of a black BMX bicycle.
Aug. 18 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported damage to their property.
Aug. 18 — A resident on Second Avenue Northeast reported a fraudulent attempt on their debit card.
Aug. 19 —A resident on Broadway East reported intentional damage to their vehicle.
Aug. 21 — A resident on Seventh Street Southwest reported a case of theft.
Aug. 23 — A resident on Mississippi Boulevard reported a scam.
Aug. 23 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported their ATV had been stolen.
Aug. 24 — A resident reported their cellphone had been stolen while they were at the Morrison County Fair.
Aug. 24 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a theft.
Aug. 24 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported damage done to their property.
Aug. 24 — A resident on First Street SOutheast reported damage to their property.
