Sept. 23 — An organization on Sixth Street Southwest reported damage.

Sept. 23 — A resident on 13th Avenue Northeast reported their vehicle had been stolen.

Sept. 24 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported the theft of a wallet from a parked vehicle.

Sept. 24 — A resident on 12th Street Southwest reported a theft.

Sept. 24 — A resident on Second Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Sept. 24 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a possible burglary.

Sept. 25 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Sept. 25 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported the theft of a political sign.

Sept. 26 — A resident on Broadway Avenue East reported a theft.

Sept. 28 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a scam.

Sept. 28 — A resident on Lowery Drive reported a theft.

Sept. 28 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Sept. 28 — A business on First Street Northeast reported damage done.

Sept. 28 — A resident on LeMieur Street reported the theft of license plates.

Sept. 29 — A burglary was reported at Eighth Street Northeast.

Sept. 29 — A resident on Circle Drive reported tampering with a motor vehicle.

Sept. 29 — A resident on Circle Drive reported items missing from their vehicle.

Sept. 29 — A business on 11th Street Northeast reported someone had spray painted graffiti on the wall.

Sept. 29 — A resident on Circle Drive reported the theft of an ATV.

Sept. 29 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported a theft.

