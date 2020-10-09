Sept. 23 — An organization on Sixth Street Southwest reported damage.
Sept. 23 — A resident on 13th Avenue Northeast reported their vehicle had been stolen.
Sept. 24 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported the theft of a wallet from a parked vehicle.
Sept. 24 — A resident on 12th Street Southwest reported a theft.
Sept. 24 — A resident on Second Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 24 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a possible burglary.
Sept. 25 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 25 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported the theft of a political sign.
Sept. 26 — A resident on Broadway Avenue East reported a theft.
Sept. 28 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a scam.
Sept. 28 — A resident on Lowery Drive reported a theft.
Sept. 28 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Sept. 28 — A business on First Street Northeast reported damage done.
Sept. 28 — A resident on LeMieur Street reported the theft of license plates.
Sept. 29 — A burglary was reported at Eighth Street Northeast.
Sept. 29 — A resident on Circle Drive reported tampering with a motor vehicle.
Sept. 29 — A resident on Circle Drive reported items missing from their vehicle.
Sept. 29 — A business on 11th Street Northeast reported someone had spray painted graffiti on the wall.
Sept. 29 — A resident on Circle Drive reported the theft of an ATV.
Sept. 29 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported a theft.
