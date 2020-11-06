Oct. 21 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported receiving a counterfeit bill.

Oct. 21 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.

Oct. 26 — A business on Broadway Avenue East reported a case of fraud.

Oct. 26 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.

Oct. 27 — A resident on Seventh Street Southwest reported a scam.

