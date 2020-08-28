On Saturday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m. (EDT) at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, on the campus of the University of Notre Dame, the Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, D.D., Bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, will confer the Sacrament of Holy Orders on Rev. Mr. Vincent Nguyen, C.S.C., Rev. Mr. M. Joseph Pedersen, C.S.C., Rev. Mr. Zachary Rathke, C.S.C., and Rev. Mr. Gilbrian Stoy, C.S.C., welcoming them as Holy Cross priests. He will also confer the diaconate upon Misters Smith, Mooney, Lisowski, and Campos Reséndez during the same Mass.
The ordination and diaconate Mass Sept. 5 will be streaming live at ordination-live.holycrossvocations.org.
On Aug. 31, 2019, Deacons Nguyen, Pedersen, Rathke, and Stoy professed perpetual vows of poverty, chastity and obedience and committed themselves to the common life and apostolic work of the Congregation of Holy Cross.
Rev. Mr. Gilbrian Stoy, C.S.C., is the youngest of three children of Thomas Stoy and Brigid Fitzgerald of Little Falls. He graduated with a bachelor of science in preprofessional sStudies from the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind., in 2013, and earned his master’s of divinity from the University in 2019. He entered Holy Cross in Aug. 2013 as a postulant. He made his first profession of vows Aug. 1, 2015.
During his formation, Stoy served in sacramental preparation at St. Mark’s Parish, Niles, Mich. (2013-2014); RCIA, Sacred Heart Parish, Colorado Springs, Colo. (2014-2015); group facilitator at Rise Up Academy, South Bend, Ind. (2015-2016); course instructor at Holy Cross College, Notre Dame, Ind. (2016-2017); at the Common Goods Food Cooperative, South Bend, Ind. (2017-2018); and assistant rector, Alumni Hall, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind. (2018-2019).
“People keep asking me if I am nervous as priestly ordination approaches,” said Stoy. “I think after so many years of formation, I am simply ready. I am excited to serve the people of God as a priest. I know that I still have so many areas in which I will and need to grow, but I am very excited to begin that life consecrated for service.”
Stoy has been serving at Christ the King Parish, South Bend, Ind.
Note: For safety reasons, only Holy Cross religious and close family members will attend these Masses in person, whilst practicing safe distancing and all other CDC-recommended guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.