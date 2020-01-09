Juniors Gabe Nagel and Dane Couture were named as the male Flyers Athletes of the Month for December 2019. Nagel, the junior captain of the wrestling team is undefeated at 11-9, while pinning every opponent in December. He is ranked #2 in state and claimed his 150th career victory in December. Coach Mike Hendrickson said Nagel “is a great wrestler, but most importantly, he has shown unbelievable leadership skills this season. I’ve had a lot of captains, and he has impressed me.” Couture, junior goalie for the boys’ hockey team, was chosen as one of three tri-captains. He ranks tied for most wins in the state with eight, and ranks in the top 10 in the state in 1.7 goals against average and a 91.2% save percent. Coach Tony Couture said, “He has been very coachable and leads by example. With a lot of younger kids on the high school hockey team, it is good to have a person to take the time to help those kids with the everyday life as a hockey player and a student athlete.”
