Junior Taylor Jordan and senior Adrienne Kresha were named as the Flyers Athletes of the Month for December 2019. Jordan has played just about every minute in basketball games in December, said Flyers girls basketball coach Joel Younberg. “She is our unquestioned leader in practice and on game day. Our record this year doesn’t reflect the improvements we have made and Taylor comes to the gym expecting to be coached and seeking opportunities to better herself as a player and teammate. We’re lucky to have a Flyer like her representing us. Kresha started out her senior season in a great position, said coach Mattia Hendrickson. “She has been working extremely hard and is more motivated than ever before. Adrienne has been the top skier for the girls in the first two races of the year and she has placed well among the competition,” the coach added.
