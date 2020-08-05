Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka was elected to serve as president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) July 31, at the Coalition’s annual membership meeting. The meeting was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As president, Zylka will help direct efforts to inform state legislators on issues unique to Greater Minnesota, such as Local Government Aid (LGA), economic development, transportation and environmental policy.
Zylka was elected by fellow city officials from across the state to lead the CGMC, long considered one of the most active, high-profile organizations to represent rural communities at the State Capitol.
“Greg is a pragmatic and thoughtful leader who has the unique ability to bring people together,” said Bradley Peterson, executive director of the CGMC. “As our organization looks to the future, I’m confident that Greg will help guide us in the right direction.”
Willmar City Councilor Audrey Nelsen, whom Zylka is replacing as president, echoed Peterson’s comments.
“In working with Greg through the CGMC over the past few years, I have seen his dedication to serving his community and other communities across Minnesota,” Nelsen said. “Not only does he have a keen understanding of the issues facing rural cities, but he also demonstrates the passion and commitment needed to lead our cities through this tumultuous time.”
Zylka, who has served on the CGMC Board of Directors since 2015, said he is eager to take on the many challenges on the horizon for Greater Minnesota cities, including continuing to push through the pandemic and subsequent economic upheaval. He noted among the CGMC’s top priorities for the upcoming year will be to protect and defend LGA and to continue to advocate for a robust bonding bill that creates jobs and invests in critical Greater Minnesota projects and programs.
“I am honored to have been given the opportunity to lead the CGMC during this unprecedented time for Greater Minnesota and the entire state,” Zylka said. “There is no doubt that we will have our work cut out for us in the months ahead, but I look forward to working closely with state legislators and other city leaders to face our challenges head-on and to continue to improve and strengthen our communities.”
The CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization that represents cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota. Visit the CGMC’s website at greatermncities.org and follow the CGMC on Twitter @greatermncities.
