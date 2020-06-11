The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, June 10, at approximately 1:52 p.m., their office received a report of a one-vehicle accident on 203rd Street, approximately four miles north of Little Falls in Belle Prairie Township.
According to the Sheriff’s Office,Kenneth Myers, 55, from Little Falls was traveling east on 203rd Street. His vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Meyers was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls by Mayo Ambulance with serious injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mayo Ambulance.
