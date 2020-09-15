A Little Falls man was injured Sunday, Sept. 13, when he was ejected from an ATV he was a passenger in.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the report about 6:30 p.m., that an ATV crash with injuries had occurred at a residence off Dove Road, approximately one mile south of Flensburg, in Swan River Township.
The Sheriff’s Office said Jesse Bartkowicz, 22, of Swanville, was driving a Polaris Ranger side-by-side with a passenger, Dalton Schneider, 24, of Little Falls. The side-by-side was being operated at a residence off Dove Road in a corn field. The Sheriff’s Department said the driver lost control of the side-by-side causing it to roll, ejecting the passenger.
Schneider was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.
Bartkowicz was taken into custody and transported to the Morrison County Jail where the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said charges are pending for DWI and criminal vehicular operation.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Bowlus First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
