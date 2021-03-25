A Little Falls man was found dead after being pinned under a vehicle in Royalton.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said a report that the man was pinned under a vehicle at Rick’s Towing and Auto Sales came in about 10:20 p.m. Monday, March 22.

The victim was Nicholas Norstad, 39, of Little Falls.

The case remains under investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Royalton Fire Department.

