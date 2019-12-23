A Little Falls man and his passenger were injured Friday, Dec. 20, when their vehicle went off the road and struck a power pole on Dove Road.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a call at 9:42 p.m. about the one-vehicle accident, just south of Flensburg in Culdrum Township.
Richard Schneider, 33, of Little Falls, was driving south on Dove Road when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway and struck the power pole.
He and his passenger, Gayl Tschida, 51, of Little Falls, were taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance, with unknown injuries.
The Sheriff's Department said this case is still under investigation. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Swanville First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
