About 21,500 infants die each year from various conditions and 3,600 of those infants die unexpectedly, About 24,000 babies are stillborn and about 20% or more of pregnancies result in miscarriage each year in the United States, according to the Mayo Clinic and the Centers for Disease Control.
The thousands of lives lost each year, and those impacted families, triggered the creation of the infants Remembered In Silence (IRIS) organizations in 1987, followed by a proclamation by President Ronald Reagan a year later, naming October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month.
In 2002, the Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day Campaign, Oct. 15, was ignited to honor pregnancy loss and infant death, including from miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and the death of a newborn.
The day became a worldwide memorial for the lives lost and the grieving families who lost them.
In that, Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka proclaimed Oct. 15, 2020, as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day in Little Falls “in honor of the thousands of children that die each year in Minnesota.”
“Infants Remembered in Silence, and many other nonprofit organizations work with thousands of parents all over Minnesota and across the United States who have experienced the death of a child during pregnancy and through early childhood,” Zylka said.
IRIS works to offer support, education and resources to those impacted by the death of a child in early pregnancy from various reasons such as miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth, premature birth, neo-natal death, birth defects, SIDS, accidents, and all other types child loss.
The organization is funded completely by donations and memorials.
“Many of these parents live in, deliver in, have a child die in or bury a child in our community,” Zylka said in the proclamation.
Grieving parents, family members and medical professionals from around the world can come together Oct. 15 in the annual International Wave of Light, candle lighting service at 7 p.m. The memorial can be done from home, in small gatherings or at organization led services.
IRIS plans to hold its seventh annual candlelight service at its memorial site in Faribault and also via livestream of Facebook. Several locations in the Metro Area and Duluth’s Enger Tower will be lit in pink, blue or purple on the evening of the memorial day.
The organization is also collecting paper hearts from those impacted by a loss of a child and placing them in the Cradle of the Angel statue for the candle service. Hearts can be sent to: IRIS, 218 Third Ave. NW, Faribault, MN, 55021. Call (507) 334-4748 or email: sup port@irisRemembers.com for more information.
Little Falls City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Accepted the resignation of Susy Prosapio from the Heritage Preservation Commission;
• Adopted a resolution for final assessment roll 551, for improvements on Block 6, Country Club Addition;
• Approved a quote with Bob LeMieur Rolloffs Refuse and Recycling for leaf and brush collection for $4,175. Collection is planned for Oct. 24;
• Appointed officer Eric Hegna to police sergeant at the Little Falls Police Department at $31.78 per hour;
• Accepted the resignation of Patrol Officer Axel Lange after accepting a position at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Officer;
• Appointed Zachariah Gowens as a full-time patrol officer at the Little Falls Police Department for $28.28 per hour;
• Approved a land use agreement with Wabash National to expand the disc golf course at LeBourget Park; and
• Approved a resolution to suspend assessments on Public Improvement 551, Block 6, Country Club Addition for landowners until they hook up to city services.
The Little Falls City Council next meets Monday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. via livestream.
