Craig Edward Hines, 59, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree burglary.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 10, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a burglary at a restaurant in downtown Little Falls. When an officer arrived on scene and spoke to the owner, he was told that a bicycle was stolen from the west end of the business, where it was being stored within the building.
Surveillance video in the building showed a man entering the business, looking around and walking out with the bicycle. Another officer reviewed the video and identified the suspect as Hines. The second officer said he had previous contact with Hines, who is a homeless person staying at a location near Maple Island Park.
On July 13, the LFPD received a phone call from a pawn shop in Little Falls because the restaurant owner had walked by and saw the stolen bicycle displayed in the window of the pawn shop. The owner of the shop said that he is familiar with Hines through previous business dealings, the complaint said.
The pawn shop owner told police that Hines had come to the pawn shop with the bicycle and a helmet to pawn the items. Surveillance video from the pawn shop confirmed the owner’s recollection.
Hines is believed to be homeless and, as of Wednesday, law enforcement had been unable to locate him. A warrant has been requested for his arrest.
If convicted, Hines faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000.
