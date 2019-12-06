MacKenzie Anderson attends the University of Central Missouri (UCM) in its criminal justice program. She was part of a team competing in the American Criminal Justice Association Region III competition that captured the regional Sweepstakes Trophy. This guarantees students an opportunity to compete for the national title, which UCM has claimed continuously for 17 years. Anderson took third place in Lambda Alpha Epsilon (LAE) knowledge, lower division; and third place in firearms - team, lower division. On its way to claiming victory, UCM garnered 66 overall points, 22 higher than the next closest competitor. Anderson is a 2018 graduate of Little Falls Community High School and the daughter of James and Cindy Anderson of Little Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.