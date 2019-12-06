Mackenzie

MacKenzie Anderson attends the University of Central Missouri (UCM) in its criminal justice program. She was part of a team competing in the American Criminal Justice Association Region III competition that captured the regional Sweepstakes Trophy. This guarantees students an opportunity to compete for the national title, which UCM has claimed continuously for 17 years. Anderson took third place in Lambda Alpha Epsilon (LAE) knowledge, lower division; and third place in firearms - team, lower division. On its way to claiming victory, UCM garnered 66 overall points, 22 higher than the next closest competitor. Anderson is a 2018 graduate of Little Falls Community High School and the daughter of James and Cindy Anderson of Little Falls.

