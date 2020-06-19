On June 17, at approximately 1:35 p.m., the Little Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 20795 225th Ave in Belle Prairie Township on a report of hay baler on fire in a field.
Upon arrival, firefighters found that the owner was able to disconnect the tractor from the baler. The baler was fully involved in fire along with a round bale nearby. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The baler was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is believed to be mechanical in nature. The scene was cleared at 2:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.