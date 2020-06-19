On June 17, at approximately 1:35 p.m., the Little Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 20795 225th Ave in Belle Prairie Township on a report of hay baler on fire in a field.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the owner was able to disconnect the tractor from the baler. The baler was fully involved in fire along with a round bale nearby. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The baler was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is believed to be mechanical in nature. The scene was cleared at 2:15 p.m.

Load comments