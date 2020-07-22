lfff

The Little Falls Fire Department was dispatched about 4:45 p.m. July 15, to 123 Sebie Trail in Fort Ripley Township on a report of a piece of heavy equipment on fire. The equipment was reported to be in a remote area east of Fort Ripley and could only be accessed by an ATV trail. Firefighters arrived on scene and found that a piece of logging equipment was on fire and were able to access the fire with a grass rig via the ATV trail. “The location of the fire presented difficulty but we were able to extinguish the fire by refilling the smaller grass rig several times at the trail head,” said Little Falls Fire Chief Craig Seelen. The Minnesota DNR provided assistance with a track vehicle and Camp Ripley Fire also responded. The logging equipment was owned by Hodgden Logging out of Menahga. The piece of equipment was a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Seelen said.

