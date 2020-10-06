On Monday, Oct. 5, at about 10:53 a.m., the Little Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 833 Buck Lane on a report of a building fire. Upon arrival, Fire Chief Craig Seelen said firefighters found fire on the exterior of the residence. The fire was contained mainly to the exterior with some minor smoke damage inside the residence. The Fire Department was assisted by Little Falls Police and Mayo Medical Ambulance. “The fire is believed to have been caused by cigarettes discarded in a potted plant,” Seelen said. The scene was cleared at 11:37 a.m. “This is a good reminder with this being Fire Prevention Week. Smoking materials are the leading cause of fatal fires in Minnesota. If you smoke cigarettes, make sure the butts are extinguished and then discarded in a safe location away from any combustibles. Potted plants are never a safe place to discard cigarettes as much of the soil in plants is not actually dirt. It is more like peat moss and the discarded cigarettes can smolder in the soil and eventually ignite the pot,” Seelen said.
