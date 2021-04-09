The Little Falls Farmers Market Inc. will hold its annual meeting Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Little Falls VFW.

Discussion items will include the 2021 introduce of SNAP benefits, POP-Power of Produce for youth and Tri-CAP transportation assistance. Current and interested vendors are invited to attend. Anyone with questions, may call Birdie at (612) 240-2936 for more information.

