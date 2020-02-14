Educators from Little Falls Community Schools recently attended the National Conference on Digital Convergence in Phoenix, Arizona, to learn more about personalized learning and to celebrate educational successes.
More than 400 educators from across the country were on hand for the conference. Cheryl Moore, a kindergarten teacher at Lindbergh Elementary and Wade Mathers, the principal at Little Falls Community Middle School, were recognized at the closing banquet Feb. 4, for their achievements in District 482.
Moore earned the national Personalized Learning Classroom of the Year award for her work toward reinventing and personalizing her kindergarten classroom, providing her 5- and 6-year-old students opportunities toward owning and managing their own learning.
Mathers was one of three national finalists in the Change Management Leader of the Year category for his work toward developing student-centered classrooms at Little Falls Community Middle School. In addition to being recognized at the banquet, Moore and Mathers both presented in panel discussions at the conference to standing room only crowds.
